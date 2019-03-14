International Cobalt Acquires District-Scale Gold-Cobalt Project and Provides Update

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2019 - International Cobalt Corp.. (CSE: CO), (the “Company” or “International Cobalt”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking, the JA Project (the “Project”) located in the Cobalt region of Lemhi County, Idaho.



The Project is located within a geological trend that is prospective for cobalt and gold mineralization in the area of the Idaho Cobalt Belt (ICB). Based upon the Company’s research and observations in the area, the 15 kilometre long “Jackass Zone” parallels the over-simplified trend of the ICB. Some researchers have connected the historical Blackbird mine, the Blackpine prospect and the Iron Creek deposit with a straight line to create the ICB. Detailed observations of the US Geological Survey Open File Report 90-0234A demonstrate that the properties of the Yellowjacket Formation rocks southeast of the ICB are amenable for cobalt mineralization. Observations include variably magnetic siltite beds of the Yellowjacket formation, and cobalt-bearing pyrite at another location.

The Project is located approximately 25 km southwest of Revival Gold's Beartrack gold deposit. Geologically, the Project has the potential to host gold mineralization that is similar to other deposits located along the Panther Creek graben within the major northeast-trending Trans-Challis Structural Zone (TCSZ) (known as the Great Falls Tectonic Zone in Montana). This structural zone provides a controlling effect on the location of volcanic vents, dikes, mineralization, and normal faulting along its length. The TCSZ is about 260 kilometres long and has been active since Precambrian time. Gold deposits associated with the TCSZ include the Beartrack gold deposit (historical mines and current resources of Revival Gold), the historical Yellowjacket gold mines, the historical Grouse Creek gold mines, the Humbug gold prospect and other past producers to the northeast and southwest.

ABOUT IDAHO

Idaho has always been one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the U.S. and globally, but the region has seen a strong recovery in the past decade. Of late, Barrick Gold Corp. has recently invested USD$38 million into the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, and others such as Revival Gold, Otis Gold and Integra Resources are advancing major gold projects in the state.

RAMSAY PROJECT

The Company has given notice to the vendor of the Ramsay Cobalt Project, SLAM Exploration Ltd. of its intent to terminate the option agreement and return the property.

SPECIAL MEETING

The Company also wishes to advise that the special meeting of shareholders initially scheduled for February 20, 2019 at 10:00 am (local time) and subsequently adjourned to March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am (local time) at the offices of the Company has been cancelled.

NI 43-101 DISCLOSURE



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP

ABOUT THE COBALT MARKET

On behalf of:

International Cobalt Corp.

“Timothy Johnson”

Timothy Johnson, President

