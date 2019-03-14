Rio2 Limited Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2019 - Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce that Rio2 begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker “RIOFF”. U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.



Alex Black, President and CEO of Rio2 stated: “This is an important milestone for Rio2 as it enables a broader range of U.S. investors to participate in our growth. The OTCQX Market will provide greater exposure, accessibility and liquidity to our existing and potential U.S. investors.”

Rio2 Ltd. was sponsored for the OTCQX Best Market by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on the OTCQX Best Market requirements and recommending membership.

The company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL) under the symbol “RIO”.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 Ltd. is building a multi‐asset, multi‐jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas. With the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile and exploration platforms in Peru and Central America, Rio2 Ltd. will continue pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to compile an attractive portfolio of precious metals assets where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to create value for its shareholders. Rio2 Ltd. has assembled a highly experienced executive team to generate significant shareholder value, with proven technical skills in the development and operations of mines and capital markets experience. Through its strategy of acquiring precious metals assets at exploration, development, and operating stages, the executive team will grow Rio2 Ltd. and create long‐term shareholder value through the development of high‐margin, strong free‐cash‐flowing mining operations.

ABOUT OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

For more information about Rio2 Limited, please contact:

Alex Black

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@rio2.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 260 2696

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information, including those related to potential new investors and company growth, address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.