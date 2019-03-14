All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars



BALTIMORE, March 14, 2019 - On March 11, 2019, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) and Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) (“Newmont”) signed an implementation agreement to create the world’s single largest gold producer at the Nevada complex, on completion of the joint venture (“JV”). The JV operations produced approximately 4.1 million ounces in 2018, more than three times the next largest gold operation.1

On a roadshow with Barrick Executive Chairman John L. Thornton to update shareholders on the company’s operations, Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said:

“We are very excited about the prospects of the new Barrick. The merger with Randgold Resources has created significant value for shareholders, and the JV with Newmont is yet another catalyst which we believe will create further value for our shareholders and stakeholders. We are engaged in reviewing the impact of the new JV on our guidance for both 2019 and the five-year outlook, and expect to provide an update during the year. Our current 2019 gold production guidance is 5.1-5.6 million ounces, at cost of sales2 of $880-$940 per ounce, cash costs3 of $650-$700 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs3 of $870-$920 per ounce4. We currently expect our five-year gold production and cost outlook to be within that range, albeit that cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are expected to decline over that period to below the bottom of these ranges.”

Endnotes

Based on 2018 reported actuals. Includes mines owned by publicly listed companies for which data is available.

Cost of sales applicable to gold per ounce is calculated using cost of sales applicable to gold on an attributable basis (removing the non-controlling interest of 40% Pueblo Viejo, 36.1% Acacia, 40% South Arturo, 20% Loulo-Gounkoto, and 10.3% of Tongon from cost of sales), divided by attributable gold ounces sold.

“Cash costs” per ounce and “All-in sustaining costs” per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures. “Cash costs” per ounce starts with cost of sales applicable to gold production, but excludes the impact of depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales, and includes by-product credits. “All-in sustaining costs” per ounce begin with “Cash costs” per ounce and add further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, general & administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. Barrick believes that the use of “cash costs” per ounce and “all-in sustaining costs” per ounce will assist investors, analysts and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. “Cash costs” per ounce and “All-in sustaining costs” per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published in 2013 by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by 26 gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

On an attributable basis. The 2019 outlook is based on a gold price assumption of $1,250/oz. For economic sensitivity analysis of these assumptions, please refer to page 32 of Barrick’s 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results. The 2019 outlook does not include the impact of the Randgold purchase price allocation.

