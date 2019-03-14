Gratomic Announces Appointment of New Director

TSX-V: GRAT

TORONTO, March 14, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (CB81–FRANKFURT) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company announces that Mr. Denis Laviolette has resigned as a director of the Company and Mr. Gerald Feldman, CPA, CA, has been appointed a director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Laviolette's resignation.

Mr. Laviolette has resigned to focus full-time on his new role as President and CEO of Goldspot Discoveries Inc.

Sheldon Inwentash, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of the Company stated: "I would like to welcome Gerry to the Board of Directors. Gerry brings a wealth of financial and public company experience to the Board of Directors. I would also like to thank Denis for his service to the Company as a director and wish him well in his new role with Goldspot."

Mr. Feldman brings more than 35 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions in the investment community. Mr. Feldman is also the Managing Partner of DNTW Toronto LLP Chartered Professional Accountants. Mr. Feldman received his CA designation in 1985 and is a member of the Canadian Public Accountability Board and a member in good standing with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and Ontario. Mr. Feldman has decades of experience in managing clients in specialized sectors including, securities dealers, mutual fund dealers, mutual funds, exempt market dealers, portfolio managers, investment counselors and public companies, and is an approved panel auditor for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Gratomic