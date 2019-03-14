Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Best-Ever Drill Intercepts at Piedmont Lithium Project

14:29 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce Phase 4 drill results for 23 drill holes (refer Appendix 1) completed on the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) in North Carolina, USA. The high-grade results are from the recently discovered pegmatites on the Central property and Exploration Target areas on the Core property (Figure 1). High-grade mineralization was encountered in all 23 holes drilled.

Positive drill results from the Central property continue including the thickest high-grade intercept reported on the Project to-date, 43.2m @ 1.73% Li2O, encountered in hole 19-CT-014. The Company now expects to publish a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Central property by April 2019.

Phase 4 drilling continues on the Core property with the principal aim to significantly expand the 13-year project life reported in the Company’s Scoping Study announced in September 2018. Further updates to the Project’s existing Mineral Resource of 16.2Mt @ 1.12% Li2O are expected over the next several months.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are exceedingly happy with the early results from Phase 4 drilling. It is clear to us that the Core property will continue to grow in size, and the results from Central are potentially transformational for the Project. With a maiden resource for Central now planned for next month and an updated resource at Core expected in by June, we believe Piedmont will soon be positioned as one of the largest hard-rock lithium projects in North America, while enjoying all the benefits of our unique North Carolina, USA location.”

Click here to view the ASX Announcement



Contact

For further information:
Keith D. Phillips
President & CEO
T: +1 973 809 0505
E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com

Anastasios (Taso) Arima
Executive Director
T: +1 347 899 1522
E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ADR)

Bergbau
Australien
www.piedmontlithium.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap