Tinka Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2019 - Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL: TK) (OTCPK: TKRFF) announces the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 14, 2019 (the "AGM").

A total of 129,260,795 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 48.85% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated February 4, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM, including the ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Messrs. Graham Carman, Nick DeMare, Ben McKeown, Pieter Britz and Ms. Mary Little were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Subsequent to the AGM, the board of directors re-appointed Mr. Ben McKeown as Non-Executive Chairman , Mr. Carman as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. DeMare as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Alvaro Fernandez-Baca as Vice President of Exploration, Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary and Mr. Cesar Carbajal as HSEC Manager. Messrs. DeMare, McKeown and Ms. Little were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) in the zinc-lead-silver belt of central Peru, 200 kilometres northeast of Lima. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone contains 11.7 Mt of Indicated Resources grading 6.9% zinc, 0.2% lead, 15 g/t silver and 84 g/t indium and 45.0 Mt Inferred Resources grading 5.6% zinc, 0.2% lead, 17 g/t silver and 67 g/t indium. The Ayawilca Tin Zone contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 0.63% tin, 0.21% copper & 18 g/t silver (November 26, 2018 release). A maiden PEA is underway, with results anticipated in the first half of 2019. The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

