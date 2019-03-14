A.I.S Resources Guayatayoc Mina Lithium Project, North Argentina Option Agreement Extended

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2019 - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that its Guayatayoc option agreement has been extended to June 15, 2019 at no additional cost to AIS. The extension was granted as a result of the UGAMP meeting being deferred until such time as the President of the Rincondillas Community signs the Assembly document which was a Department of Mining pre-requisite for the meeting.



Our team in Jujuy will continue dialogue with the Rincondillas Community to respond to their queries and resolve concerns preparatory to signing the Assembly document and scheduling the UGAMP meeting.

We have provided the Jujuy Department of Mining with the results of our base line environmental study that monitored air, water and soil in the locations they indicated. The results of the surface water testing were very encouraging with commercial grades of lithium concentrated. The table below sets out the values of the samples taken from Guayatayoc Mina.

Sample No lithium ppm Boron Potassium ppm MS 1 213 128 4907 MS 2 441 14138 8143 MS 3 418 666 9468

Note 1. These lithium values are above the benchmark values of being commercially viable.

Note 2. The potassium lithium ratio rule of thumb is 1:15 i.e. 10,000ppm of K indicates rates of approximately 660ppm Li.



Phil Thomas CEO said that, “We were very appreciative of the concession that Ekeko SA has made to extend our option from March 31, 2019 to June 15, 2019. The team in Jujuy are very hopeful that all the outstanding issues can be resolved and we can move on to the next three drill holes to progress this exciting lithium brine project. We remain the only option holder with a Mining Permit in the salar.”

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

