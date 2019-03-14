Copper One Announces Management and Board Appointment

Toronto, March 14, 2019 - Copper One Inc. (TSXV: CUO) ("Copper One" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Stan Bharti as President and CEO and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. G. Scott Moore will continue as Chairman of the Company.

Mr. Bharti is a professional engineer, international financier, and seasoned entrepreneur. He has more than 30 years of experience in business, finance, markets, and operations. He has amassed over $3 billion worth of investment capital for the companies that he has worked with. Mr. Bharti has been pivotal in acquiring, financing, restructuring and building dozens of established companies and bright start-ups throughout North America, South America, Africa and Australia.

The appointment of Mr. Bharti to the Company's board of directors follows the resignation of Paul Pint from the board. The board and management of Copper One thank Mr. Pint for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For more information about Copper One, please contact:

G. Scott Moore

Chairman

smoore@copperone.com

