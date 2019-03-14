Omineca Mining and Metals Announces $500,000 Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, March 14, 2019 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share at $0.10 for 24 months following closing of the offering. Proceeds will be used to finance transaction costs related to the bulk sampling program announced on March 1, 2019, along with planning the 2019 hard rock exploration program, and for general working capital.

Omineca has two distinct yet related projects – the Wingdam underground placer gold recovery project and an exploration project for potential hard rock sources for placer gold historically found at Wingdam. The Company's August 2018 geophysics program yielded magnetic lineaments that together with data compilation have allowed delineation of four targets on the Wingdam property. The property contains structural features similar to those hosting gold at Barkerville Gold Mine's Cariboo project located 25 km east-northeast of Wingdam.

Omineca proposes a 2019 exploration program (the "Program") consisting of a VTEM survey over the priority target areas identified in the 2018 geophysics program to define drill targets, as well as a program of ground sampling and trenching. Details of the Program will be announced when finalized.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls a 100% interest in the Wingdam Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The 2700 ha Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of the channel from conventional surface placer mining activity.

This press release was prepared and approved by Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and a Technical Advisor to the Company. Dr. Jackson has 60 years experience in minerals exploration in a variety of deposit types, and in many areas of the world.

