Mithril Resources Limited: Half Year Report

Adelaide, Australia - The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group') consisting of Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) (referred to hereafter as the 'Company', 'Mithril' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.Principal activitiesDuring the financial half-year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of:- to carry out exploration of mineral tenements, both on a joint venture basis and by the Group in its own right;- to continue to seek extensions of areas held and to seek out new areas with mineral potential; and- to evaluate results achieved through surface sampling, drilling and geophysical surveys carried out during the year.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/46ULP67A





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





