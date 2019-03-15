Ero Copper Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year End Results

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2019 - Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) today is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. Dial in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter copper production of 12,104 tonnes and 2018 full year copper production of 30,426 tonnes, a 51% year-on-year increase in production and exceeding original 2018 production guidance by 15%;





Fourth quarter C1 Cash Costs * of $0.99 per pound of copper produced resulting in full year C1 Cash Costs* of $1.19 per pound of copper produced, within the Company’s revised guidance range;





of $0.99 per pound of copper produced resulting in full year C1 Cash Costs* of $1.19 per pound of copper produced, within the Company’s revised guidance range; Generated $39.0 million and $99.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA* during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018, respectively – a 168% increase in year-on-year Adjusted EBITDA*;





Cash flow from operations of $24.0 million and $82.9 million during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively – a 139% increase in year-on-year cash flow from operations;





Adjusted net income* attributable to owners of the Company of $7.9 million and $10.9 million ($0.09 and $0.12 per share on a diluted basis) during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018, respectively;





Total annual gold and silver production at the NX Gold Mine of 39,808 ounces of gold and 24,700 ounces of silver at C1 Cash Costs* of $520 per ounce of gold produced;





Successfully refinanced all of the Company’s current US dollar denominated debt during the fourth quarter via a new US$130 million debt financing with The Bank of Nova Scotia (“Scotiabank”) and Bank of Montreal (“BMO”), materially reducing the Company’s cost of borrowing when compared to the prior debt structure;





Ended 2018 with total cash position of $21.9 million, approximately $15.5 million available in undrawn unsecured working capital lines of credit plus an additional $5.0 million available under the Company’s secured revolving credit facility;





Reiterate 2019 full year production guidance of 36.0 to 38.0 thousand tonnes (“kt”) of copper at full year C1 Cash Cost* guidance to US$1.00 to US$1.10 per pound of copper produced.

Commenting on the 2018 results, David Strang, President & CEO of Ero stated, “Our operational results from the fourth quarter of 2018 continue to reflect the growing nature of our business and the underlying quality of our asset base – particularly with respect to excess mill capacity. Our operating run rate during the fourth quarter of over 777,000 tonnes of ore processed was an important high-water mark for the Company as it demonstrates we are capable of operating at annualized throughput levels in excess of 3.1 million tonnes per annum, well above our forecast rate of approximately 2.0 million tonnes per annum over the next several years. As we continue to look into the future, we aim to more effectively utilize this excess capacity through our on-going exploration programs, resource conversion, and re-sequencing the life of mine plan around these results. During the period, we saw increased contribution from our newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine, which was completed on budget, approximately four months ahead of schedule and commissioned during the third quarter. The acceleration of Vermelhos, combined with incremental production from Surubim through year-end allowed us to significantly exceed our original 2018 production guidance.

We cannot say enough about the quality of execution by our operating teams in Brazil throughout the year. In addition to exceeding production targets, bringing Vermelhos into commercial production ahead of schedule and advancing several high-value initiatives during a period of significant ramp-up in operating activity, the team, as a whole, was able to do so while achieving the best safety record in the 39 year operating history of the Company’s subsidiary, MCSA. Of all the notable achievements of 2018, this is by far the most significant.

As we look towards 2019, we see several opportunities crystallizing before us. On exploration, the benefit of several months of disciplined data interpretation on the back of our completed regional airborne survey has re-ignited our own excitement for the potential of the Curaçá Valley as an emerging world-class mineral district. This excitement is best evidenced around the Vermelhos Mine, where we now have nine drill rigs operating, a significant ramp-up compared to year-end when only five rigs were operating. This increase in exploration effort now includes the first two underground drill rigs deployed to the mine which will be testing extensions of the high-grade Vermelhos deposit to depth. On mining, we continue to advance investments in ventilation, development and new technologies aimed at improving operating performance and decreasing costs. At our mill, we have commenced detailed engineering on an upgraded regrind circuit, which we anticipate will significantly improve overall metallurgical recoveries and plant performance once operational during the second quarter of 2020.”

The Company’s financial statements for the period were impacted by non-cash adjustments related to the Company’s debt refinancing and movements of the Brazilian Real (“BRL”) against the US dollar during the period, particularly as it relates to the translation of US dollar debt held by the Company’s subsidiary, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”) into BRL – its functional currency. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net gain (loss) are better reflections of the Company’s underlying performance.

*EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb) and C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per oz) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion on non-IFRS Measures.

OPERATIONS & EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Mining & Milling Operations – record year and quarter



Total of approximately 2.3 million tonnes of ore grading 1.56% copper mined and processed during the year producing 30,426 tonnes of copper in concentrate after average metallurgical recoveries of 86.3%;



Fourth quarter mill throughput of 777,480 tonnes grading 1.77% copper producing 12,104 tonnes of copper in concentrate after metallurgical recoveries that averaged 87.8% during the period;



Early commissioning of the Vermelhos Mine (approximately 4 months ahead of schedule) resulted in a total of 206,873 tonnes of ore grading 2.72% copper mined contributing to the annual production result, with 143,661 tonnes grading 2.77% copper mined during the fourth quarter;



The Company’s 97.6% owned NX Gold Mine processed 117,857 tonnes of ore grading 11.55 grams per tonne gold, resulting in the production of 39,808 ounces of gold and 24,700 ounces of silver as by-product after metallurgical recoveries that averaged 91.0% during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2018.





Exploration Activities – 21 drill rigs now operating, stage set for transformational year



Vermelhos District



Near-surface drilling of the recently announced East Zone discovery was highlighted during the period by drill hole FVS-311 that intersected 27.4 meters grading 8.39% copper, including 17.7 meters grading 10.76% copper from 81.2 meters downhole. This result was part of 7 holes drilled within 100 meters of surface, that when combined with the initial discovery holes and subsequent drilling, confirm the Vermelhos East Zone is not a discrete zone, but rather a semi-continuous mineralized structure extending from the Vermelhos Mine (UG1 mining area) in a north-northeast direction over a strike length of approximately 1.1 kilometers (see the Company’s press release dated December 11, 2018 for additional detail). To date, the Vermelhos East Zone has been delineated from surface to a depth of approximately 400 meters and remains open along strike and to depth. Currently nine exploration drill rigs are operating at Vermelhos, including six surface rigs, two underground drill rigs and one high-powered reverse circulation (“RC”) rig. These rigs are testing mineralized continuity below the currently defined mineral resources at the Vermelhos Mine, along the East Zone between the Vermelhos Mine and the Vermelhos West deposit as well as additional near-mine anomalies located along the same north-northeast structural trend.



Pilar District



Exploration activities continue to focus on extensions to the Deepening as well as extensions and infill of the recently announced West Limb Discovery (see the Company’s press release dated May 17, 2018 for additional information on the West Limb discovery). All Pilar exploration targets are within or adjacent to existing Pilar underground mine infrastructure. Currently, seven underground and three surface drill rigs are operating at Pilar testing continuity of these discoveries.



Surubim District



Drilling activities continue to focus on evaluating new target areas adjacent to the Surubim open pit mine. Currently two exploration drill rigs are operating within the district.



Regional Programs



The Company’s airborne geophysical survey, which was completed during the third quarter of 2018, continues to yield significant results throughout the Curaçá Valley – more recently, advanced probabilistic modelling of the Vermelhos District has resulted in an increase in exploration activity within the district, and re-prioritization of drilling (nine rigs are currently operating in and around the Vermelhos Mine, an increase of 4 drill rigs as compared to year-end 2018).







OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3 months ended Dec. 31, 2018 3 months ended Sep. 30, 2018 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018 3 months ended Dec. 31, 2017 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2017(1) Operating Highlights (MCSA Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 777,480 663,359 2,257,917 452,371 1,771,209 Grade (% Cu) 1.77 1.38 1.56 1.36 1.31 Cu Production (tonnes)(2) 12,104 7,792 30,426 5,334 20,133 Cu Production (000 lbs)(2) 26,685 17,178 67,077 11,760 44,385 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 12,900 6,542 30,107 5,488 19,719 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 28,440 14,423 66,375 12,011 43,473 C1 Cash cost of copper produced (per lb)(3)(4) 0.99 0.99 1.19 1.54 1.45 Gold (NX Gold Operations) Au Production (ounces) 10,008 10,223 39,808 8,531 25,287 C1 Cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) (3) 540 471 520 586 790 Financial Highlights ($millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 85.1 $ 47.3 $ 233.1 $ 49.4 $ 148.2 Gross profit (loss) $ 39.0 $ 18.8 $ 82.2 $ 10.3 $ 18.0 EBITDA(3) $ 40.2 $ 22.8 $ 70.5 $ 34.7 $ 60.8 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 39.0 $ 26.2 $ 99.9 $ 15.6 $ 37.3 Cash flow from (used in) operations $ 24.0 $ 34.3 $ 82.9 $ 21.8 $ 34.7 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company $ 11.2 $ 4.1 $ (3.2 ) $ 19.5 $ 22.5 Net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company – Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.40 Net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company – Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.34 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company(3) $ 7.9 $ 2.6 $ 10.9 $ (0.2 ) $ (2.2 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company(3) – Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company(3) – Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 18.9 $ 20.5 $ 18.9 $ 51.1 $ 51.1 Working Capital (Deficit)(3) $ (9.3 ) $ (15.8 ) $ (9.3 ) $ 42.6 $ 42.6 Net Debt(3) $ (130.3 ) $ (118.9 ) $ (130.3 ) $ (85.9 ) $ (85.9 )





Footnotes

[1] Ero was incorporated on May 16, 2016. MCSA was acquired December 12, 2016. Operations did not commence until the first quarter of 2017 [2] Presented results reflect the consolidation of NX Gold in all periods shown – please see 2018 annual financial statements note 4 for additional details [3] Includes 1,250 tonnes of copper from the gallery development and trial mining of the newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine during Q3 2018 [4] EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, Net Debt, Working Capital, C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per ounce) and C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion on non-IFRS Measures [5] Starting in 2018, the Company included the costs of treatment, refining and sales costs and credits related to the sale of copper concentrate in its C1 Cash Cost calculation

ADJUSTED EBITDA & NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



While the reporting currency of the Company is US dollars, and the majority of the Company’s debt is denominated in US dollars, the US dollar denominated debt is held by MCSA whose functional currency is BRL. In addition to the gain on debt settlement during the period, on consolidation, the quarter-on-quarter translation of the US dollar debt into BRL results in a non-cash adjustment to the income statement, as detailed below:

2018 – Q4 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,975 $ 99,934 Adjustments: Gain on debt settlement $ (5,476 ) $ (5,476 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA 4,835 (9,808 ) Unrealized Foreign exchange loss on derivative contracts 3,993 1,137 Realized Foreign exchange gain on derivative contracts (965 ) (10,119 ) Share based compensation and other (1,153 ) (5,148 ) EBITDA $ 40,209 $ 70,520 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 7,878 $ 10,943 Adjustments for non-cash items (attributable to owners of the Company): Gain on debt settlement (5,461 ) (5,461 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA 4,816 (9,769 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on derivative contracts 3,977 1,132 Reported net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 11,210 $ (3,155 )





2019 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK



Copper production in 2019 is expected to have a slight bias towards the first half of the year due to higher-grade stope sequencing at both the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines as well as incremental production from the R22W open pit mine. R22W is expected to augment underground production during the first half of the year (contributing approximately 250,000 tonnes of ore grading 0.50% copper). Underground production from the Pilar Mine is expected to contribute a total of approximately 1.3 million tonnes grading 1.80% copper while underground production from the Vermelhos Mine is expected to contribute a total of approximately 500,000 tonnes grading 3.20% copper resulting in a blended head grade of approximately 2.00% copper for 2019.

2018 Original

Guidance 2018 Revised

Guidance 2018 Result



2019

Guidance[1] Tonnes Processed Sulphides 2,000,000 2,200,000 2,257,917 2,050,000 Copper Grade (% Cu) 1.50 % 1.50 % 1.56 % 2.00 % Copper Recovery (%) 86.0 % 86.0 % 86.3 % 88.0 % Cu Production (000 tonnes) 25.5 – 27.5 28.0 – 29.0 30.4 36.0 – 38.0





(1) Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company’s SEDAR filings for complete risk factors.





2019 CASH COST GUIDANCE

The Company’s guidance for 2019 assumes a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 3.70, gold price of $1,200 per ounce and silver price of $14.50 per ounce.

2018 Revised

Guidance 2018 Result



2019

Guidance C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/lb)[1] $1.10 - $1.20 $ 1.19 $1.00 – $1.10





(1) C1 Cash Costs are a non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for additional information.





2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

The Company’s capital expenditure guidance for 2019 assumes a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 3.70 and has been presented below in USD millions.

2018 Guidance 2019 Guidance Pilar Mine 39.0 42.0 Vermelhos 36.0 18.0 Boa Esperanҫa 1.0 2.0 Capital Expenditure Guidance 76.0 62.0 Exploration[1,2] 20.0 20.0





(1) Exploration capital expenditure guidance is dependent, in part, on future exploration success and subject to further review and revision. (2) 2018 exploration capital expenditure guidance included approximately US$6 million related to the Company’s airborne geophysical survey.





NOTES

Non-IFRS measures



Financial results of the Company are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain non-IFRS measures, including C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, net debt and working capital, which are not measures recognized under IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.



C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb.)



C1 Cash cost of copper produced (per lb) is the sum of production costs (excluding the capitalized pre-production mining costs at Vermelhos), net of capital expenditure development costs and by-product credits, divided by the copper pounds produced. C1 cash costs reported by the Company include treatment, refining charges, offsite costs, and certain tax credits relating to sales invoiced to the Company’s Brazilian customer on sales. By-product credits are calculated based on actual precious metal sales (net of treatment costs) during the period divided by the total pounds of copper produced during the period. C1 cash cost of copper produced per pound is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company’s operating mining unit, and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance, but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.



C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per ounce)



C1 Cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) is the sum of production costs, net of capital expenditure development costs and silver by-product credits, divided by the gold ounces produced. By-product credits are calculated based on actual precious metal sales during the period divided by the total ounces of gold produced during the period. C1 cash cost of gold produced per pound is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company’s operating mining unit and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA



EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA includes further adjustments for non-recurring items and items not indicative to the future operating performance of the Company. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are appropriate supplemental measures of debt service capacity and performance of its operations.



Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the following income statement items: Gain on debt settlement





Foreign exchange gain (loss) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share



The Company uses the financial measure “Adjusted net income (loss)” and “Adjusted earnings (loss) per share” to supplement information in its consolidated financial statements. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance. The Company excludes non-cash and unusual items from net earnings to provide a measure which allows the Company and investors to evaluate the operating results of the underlying core operations.



During the period, the following non-cash or unusual adjustments to calculated adjusted net income (loss): Gain on debt settlement





Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on USD denominated debt in MCSA





Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on derivatives contract Net Debt



Net debt is determined based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and loans and borrowings as reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The Company uses net debt as a measure of the Company’s ability to pay down its debt.



Working capital



Working capital is determined based on current assets and current liabilities as reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The Company uses working capital as a measure of the Company’s short-term financial health and operating efficiency.









This press release should be read in conjunction with the complete audited consolidated annual financial statements for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018

