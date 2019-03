Ardiden Ltd: Half Year Report

Perth, Australia - Your Directors present their report for Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) (the 'Company') and controlled entity ('Consolidated Entity' or 'Group') for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.The principal continuing activities during the period within the Consolidated Entity were exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3XV99EJ5





About Ardiden Ltd:



Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





Source:



Ardiden Ltd.





Contact:

Investors: Neil Hackett Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900