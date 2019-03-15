Giyani Receives Responses To Environmental Management Plans From The Department Of Environmental Affairs In Botswana

OAKVILLE, March 15, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a formal response to its proposed environmental management plans (EMPs) from the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) in Botswana and is currently in the process of updating the EMPs for resubmission.



Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“The completion of the first review process, within the forecasted time period, is a great testament to the professionalism and efficiency of the DEA in Botswana. The feedback from the DEA is constructive and we believe that the requested modifications will result in improved versions of our proposed EMPs. Our environmental consultants are currently updating all three EMPs with support from the Giyani team in Botswana and we expect to be able to resubmit in a matter of weeks.”

