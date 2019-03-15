Mirasol Announces New Independent Director

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to report that Dr. Diane Nicolson has been appointed as an independent director of the Company effective March 14, 2019. Dr. Nicolson is an economic geologist who has been active in international minerals exploration and the mining industry for more than 20 years, working globally in both precious and base metals and with extensive experience in South America. She currently serves as President, CEO and a director of Amarc Resources Ltd., a Hunter Dickinson Inc. company.

Dana Prince, the Chairman of the Company, stated: "On behalf of the Board and management of the Company, we welcome Diane to Mirasol. We are confident that her expertise and extensive industry experience will be of significant benefit to Board of the Company."

The Company also announced the grant of 200,000 stock options to certain directors under its Equity Incentive Plan. The options are exercisable at $1.09 per share for a period of four years, 100,000 of which are subject to vesting restrictions.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mirasol Resources Ltd.