LONGUEUIL, March 15, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Marian Moroney to its Board of Directors, increasing the Board to ten directors, eight of whom are independent.



Ms. Moroney is currently Vice-President, New Exploration Opportunities at Barrick Gold Corp. (“Barrick”), where she is responsible for pipeline growth. She has worked in Barrick’s exploration department since 2002. She is a graduate of the University of Melbourne, Australia (Bachelor of Science in Geology). Ms. Moroney brings more than 25 years of experience in gold and copper exploration, having worked on projects at all stages and across most continents. Ms. Moroney served on the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) board of directors from 2014-2017 and was named in the list of "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining" by Women in Mining in 2015.

As part of their participation in the private placement offering, the Company had granted to Barrick the right to nominate one person to the Board of directors of the Company for so long as Barrick holds an interest of not less than 10% of the Company’s common shares. Ms. Moroney is Barrick’s nominee to the Board.

“I’m delighted to welcome Marian to our Board,” said David Fennell, Executive Chairman. “Marian’s experience, skills and extensive experience in gold exploration in remote places will be most valuable to our Company.”

Ms. Moroney’s appointment is subject to receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield of South America. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com ). For further information, please contact:

Reunion Gold Corp.

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

David Charles CFA, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com