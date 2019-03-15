American Creek Resources Announces Increase in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Cardston, March 15, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce that due to increased investor interest, it intends to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement of units ("the Units") to up to 2,500,000 Units for total gross proceeds of up to $125,000 ("the Offering") .

As disclosed in the Corporation's news release dated February 12, 2019 the Units will be sold at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including settling current debt.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

