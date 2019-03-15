Peloton Minerals Completes Private Placement Financing

London, March 15, 2019 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC or OTCQB Symbol: PMCFF) has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds totaling $106,062.50 and consisting of 1,060,625 units priced at $0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.15. Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and administrative expenses.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the issuance of the securities.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO

1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Province of Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC). There are 78,604,800 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company including the issuance described in this release.

Peloton holds five gold exploration projects located in the US states of Nevada and Montana and in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

