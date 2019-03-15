Orezone Announces Management Changes

OTTAWA, March 15, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (“Orezone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Louis Archambeault as VP Corporate Development and Strategy and Mr. Ryan Goodman as VP Legal & Administration.



Mr. Archambeault has over 15 years of capital markets and finance experience, and has been involved with the Company as a consultant since July 2018. Prior to joining Orezone, Mr. Archambeault was the Director of Corporate Development for Goldcorp Inc. Before that, he spent several years in the CIBC Mining Investment Banking Group and prior to that, he worked as a mining engineering consultant at AMEC. Mr. Archambeault holds a Master’s degree in Mining Engineering from McGill University.

Mr. Goodman has over 16 years of experience working with mining companies in various stages of growth and development, and specializes in such areas as financings, M&A and corporate governance. Most recently, Mr. Goodman was the VP Legal Affairs of Aura Minerals Inc. for the past 7 years. Previous to Aura Minerals, Mr. Goodman practiced law with a large Canadian multinational law firm with a focus on securities and mining. Mr. Goodman holds a J.D. from the University of Manitoba.

The Company also announces the departure of Mr. Tim Miller as Chief Operating Officer and the planned departure, after a short transition period, of Joe McCoy as VP Administration.

Patrick Downey, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “I am excited to have Louis and Ryan join the Orezone team. Their diverse skill sets and experiences in the mining sector and capital markets will assist the Company in the continued development and financing of the Bomboré mine. The Company also wishes to thank both Tim and Joe for their long service and contributions made to the Company over the last several years, and wishes them well in their future endeavours. With the move of the Company’s corporate office to Vancouver, and Tim and Joe located in Miami and Ottawa respectively, this is a natural transition. Tim has also expressed the need to dedicate more time to his other business interests.”

The Company has started the process of recruiting an experienced site-based Project Manager for the development and construction of the Bomboré gold project and will not be replacing the COO role vacated by Mr. Miller.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a fully permitted, low cost, development stage gold project in Burkina Faso, situated 85 km east of the capital city of Ouagadougou, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

