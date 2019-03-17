Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Cervantes Corporation Limited: Half Year Report

23:18 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) submit the financial report of the consolidated group for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company had planned a follow-up drilling programme at the Primrose Project targeting Gold, Nickel, Cobalt and Copper at depth. However, Mines Department approvals were delayed meaning drilling could not start in conjunction with the Albury Heath programme, allowing all programmes to be completed prior to the New Year and saving on mobilisation costs. The programmes will be rescheduled for 2019.

The Murchison Province hosts many significant gold deposits, including the million-ounce gold camps at Big Bell, Mount Magnet (Hill 50), and Meekatharra, as well as numerous smaller gold camps at Cue, Kirkalocka, Mt Gibson, and locally Rothsay, Fields Find and Pinyalling.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/45QQ9OG5



About Cervantes Corporation Limited:

Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking. Cervantes has identified opportunities in those districts that were overlooked by previous explorers. The company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through the development of those opportunities.



Source:

Cervantes Corporation Ltd.



Contact:

Collin Vost Executive Chairman T: +61-8-6436-2300 E: cvost@cervantescorp.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cervantes Corporation Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.cervantescorp.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap