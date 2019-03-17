Cervantes Corporation Limited: Half Year Report

Perth, Australia - Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) submit the financial report of the consolidated group for the half year ended 31 December 2018.The Company had planned a follow-up drilling programme at the Primrose Project targeting Gold, Nickel, Cobalt and Copper at depth. However, Mines Department approvals were delayed meaning drilling could not start in conjunction with the Albury Heath programme, allowing all programmes to be completed prior to the New Year and saving on mobilisation costs. The programmes will be rescheduled for 2019.The Murchison Province hosts many significant gold deposits, including the million-ounce gold camps at Big Bell, Mount Magnet (Hill 50), and Meekatharra, as well as numerous smaller gold camps at Cue, Kirkalocka, Mt Gibson, and locally Rothsay, Fields Find and Pinyalling.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/45QQ9OG5





Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking. Cervantes has identified opportunities in those districts that were overlooked by previous explorers. The company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through the development of those opportunities.





Cervantes Corporation Ltd.





Collin Vost Executive Chairman T: +61-8-6436-2300 E: cvost@cervantescorp.com.au