White Rock Minerals Ltd: Podcast of Interview with InvestorIntel at PDAC 2019

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) ("White Rock" or the "Company") wishes to advise that the podcast of an Interview with InvestorIntel and White Rock's MD and CEO, Matt Gill at the 2019 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada "PDAC" Toronto Conference is now available on its website.To view the podcast, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/BQXC767B





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is an Australian listed minerals exploration and development company with projects located in northern NSW (gold and silver) and central Alaska (zinc, silver, lead and gold). The White Rock vision is to explore and develop both precious and base metal projects.



White Rock's cornerstone asset is the Mt Carrington epithermal gold-silver project in northern NSW. The Mt Carrington project has great leverage to the Australian gold and silver prices with a positive scoping study providing a path towards feasibility studies and development in the near term.



White Rock is also exploring the Red Mountain project in Alaska. Red Mountain is a globally significant advanced VMS project with high grade zinc and silver in two deposits. White Rock is exploring for additional high grade deposits that will enhance the projects leverage to an upturn in the fortunes of zinc and silver.





Matthew Gill (Managing Director & CEO) Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Shane Turner (Company Secretary) Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au Website: www.whiterockminerals.com.au