EnviroLeach Achieves over 90% Palladium Recovery from Catalytic Converters

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) is pleased to report that advances in its formula have resulted in the selective dissolution of Palladium (Pd) from multi-metal sources into aqueous solution.

Recent test work on samples, using modified conditions of Enviroleach’s proprietary chemistry, was carried out to evaluate the extraction of palladium from ceramic based catalytic converters. Initial testing showed approximately 90% recovery of the contained palladium was achieved in less than 2 hours. Some of the early results are provided in the table below.

Cal Head

(g/t Pd) Assayed (g/t Pd) Residue (g/t Pd) Recoveries (%) Test 30 min 60 min 90 min 120 min CZ301 3,170 3,300 339 73.7 76.5 76.7 90.1 CZ302 3,390 3,300 287 79.8 89.5 - 92.0

Initial electrowinning tests on the recovery of Palladium from solution was also positive. One sample, with an initial SOL grade of 159 PPM Pd, attained an 83% recovery of metal from solution within 40 minutes of the electrowinning process.

Further internal testing is planned to optimize the chemistry and leach conditions. Validation work will be contracted to an external lab after the internal development and optimization has been completed. Additional studies are also being performed on the effectiveness of our modified solution on the other Platinum Group Metals including Platinum (Pt). The Company is currently investigating the potential of pilot scale testing in Q3/Q4 of this year.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO of EnviroLeach, states; “I am very pleased that our environmentally friendly chemistry and process can be modified to extract palladium. This is another important breakthrough by our brilliant team of scientists and provides EnviroLeach with strategic access to another multibillion-dollar market sector”.

A catalytic converter is an automotive device used to convert toxic vehicle emissions to less harmful substances by way of catalyzed, or accelerated, chemical reactions. Most present-day vehicles that run on gasoline, including automobiles, trucks, buses, trains, motorcycles, and planes, have exhaust systems employing a catalytic converter.

The current price of Palladium has now surpassed gold and is trading at $1,563 per ounce. Recent Automotive Catalytic Converter Market report by Allied Market Research, projects that the global automotive catalytic converter market size is expected to reach $183.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2022.

According to the “2017 PGM Market Report” from Johnson Matthey, throughout the last six years, the global shortage of platinum averaged 346,600 ounces annually, while the shortage of palladium was 806,300 ounces annually. These shortages highlight the need for auto catalyst recycling. It is estimated that up to 30 percent of PGMs will come from the recycling industry by 2021.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation.

