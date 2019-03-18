Lydian Announces Resignation of CFO

TORONTO, March 18, 2019 - Lydian International Ltd. (TSX:LYD) (“Lydian” or the “Company”) announced today that Douglas Tobler, Chief Financial Officer, has submitted his resignation, effective June 14, 2019.



Russell Ball, Chairman of Lydian, commented, “On behalf of Lydian and the Board, I would like to thank Doug for his significant contributions to the Company and, in particular, the arrangement of the Amulsar project financing. We wish Doug well in his future endeavors.”

João Carrêlo, Chief Executive Officer of Lydian, commented, “On behalf of the management team, I want to thank Doug for the commitment and professionalism he has demonstrated during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer and wish him the very best in his new opportunity.”

Lydian will begin a search process to identify a replacement for Mr. Tobler in due course.

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer focused on construction at its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project, located in south-central Armenia. However, illegal blockades have prevented access to Amulsar since late June 2018. Amulsar is expected to be a large-scale, low-cost operation with production targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life. Estimated mineral resources contain 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces as outlined in the Q1 2017 Technical Report. Existing mineral resources beyond current reserves and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the mine life. Lydian is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk.

