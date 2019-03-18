Silver Crown Property Optioned to Auramex Resources

Vancouver, March 18, 2018 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TUC"- Frankfurt), in conjunction with joint owner Silver Grail Resources Ltd. , has agreed to option the Silver Crown property to Auramex Resources Corp. ("Auramex") subject to TSX approval.

The option, by which Auramex can acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Crown property, involves an initial payment of $10,000 and the issuance of 100,000 shares upon Exchange acceptance, to be divided equally between Teuton and Silver Grail. To complete the option, payments aggregating a further $110,000 and 400,000 shares are required over the next four years, again to be divided equally. The vendors will retain a 2% NSR, one half of which can be bought down for $1 million, with a minimum advance annual royalty of $50,000 to begin after 7 years.

The Silver Crown property consists of 11 claims. It is distinct from Teuton and Silver Grail's Silver Crown 6 claim which remains under option to Decade Resources.

The Auramex geological team is planning to integrate the newly acquired Silver Crown property into its exploration program along the Bear Valley and American Creek corridor. Currently, the team is finalizing its data compilation and preparing for the 2019 field season, which includes permitting for diamond drilling.

The Qualified Person for this news release is Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., who as President of Teuton is not independent of the Company.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwestern British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Eleven of its properties are currently under option and cash proceeds from these options are just under $2 million since 2015, not including the value of shares received from the optioning companies.

Shareholders and other interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website,

www.teuton.com.

Respectfully:

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

President,

Teuton Resources Corp.

Fo rmore information contact Investor Relations at 778-430-5680 or barry@teuton.com

If you would like to be added to Teuton's news distribution list, please send your email address to dino@teuton.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. Teuton Resources Corp. does have an ongoing obligation to disclose material information, as it becomes available.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.