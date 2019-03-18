Copper Mountain Mining Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Michele Buchignani

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2019 - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX:CMMC | ASX:C6C) ("Copper Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Buchignani to its board of directors effective today. Ms. Buchignani brings nearly 30 years of experience in private equity, law, finance, compensation and business consulting as well as extensive experience as a corporate board member, with particular expertise in corporate governance.

"I am delighted to welcome Michele to our board," said Copper Mountain's Chairman, Jim O'Rourke. "Michele is an outstanding addition with an ideal skill set for our Company. Drawing upon her extensive experience, she will be able to provide valuable insights and fresh perspectives as we continue to transform and grow the Company."

Mr. O'Rourke added, "The Company's board actively evaluates its composition to ensure we have the necessary skills and experience to execute on the Company's strategy and enhance shareholder value. With the appointment of Ms. Buchignani, we are continuing our commitment to matching solid governance to the attainment of our strategic objectives."

About Michele Buchignani

Michele Buchignani is a strategic business leader with extensive senior level experience in private equity, law, finance, compensation and consulting. Michele served as a Director with Teachers' Private Capital, the private equity division of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Prior positions also include Managing Director at CIBC World Markets and CIBC Capital Partners as well as Partner at Stikeman Elliott, where she practiced corporate law in Toronto and London. She is currently the CEO of McLean Drive Consulting Ltd. and the Managing Partner of a US-based property holding company.

Ms. Buchignani has 20 years of corporate board experience and has served on executive, audit, governance, compensation and human resource committees. She currently serves on the advisory board of CAI Capital Partners V. L.P., the board of White House Design Company Inc. and the board of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: WPRT). Ms. Buchignani also has significant not-for-profit board experience, including currently as a member of the board of the Fraser Institute.

Ms. Buchignani graduated from the University of British Columbia with a B.A. (Honours) in English and the University of Toronto Faculty of Law with a J.D. She has completed the Stanford Executive Program at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University as well as the director education program at the Institute for Corporate Directors. She holds the designation ICD.D.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2020. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Note: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to the documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corp.