Captor Capital Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX® Best Market

TORONTO, March 18, 2019 - Captor Capital Corp. (“Captor” or the “Company”) (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; OTCQX: CPTRF), a cannabis-focused investment company, is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"). Captor Capital upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. The OTCQX Market is reserved for established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and disclosure to investors. Captor Capital begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CPTRF”.



"Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important milestone for Captor, one we have worked hard to achieve as we continue to implement our long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value," said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. "The OTCQX will provide Captor with increased liquidity and exposure to existing and future U.S. investors, while giving those investors an opportunity to participate in the long-term potential of the lucrative cannabis market."

"Captor Capital joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside a large roster of innovative Canadian companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on OTCQX provides Captor Capital's U.S. investors with greater access to the company's financials, news and research reports. We look forward to supporting Captor Capital as it expands its footprint in the U.S."

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under its existing symbol "CPTR". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. A vertically integrated cannabis company, Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana based products to consumers via its leading brands and dispensary locations. Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCUSA, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Captor follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA. Captor Capital is currently looking at additional revenue generating investments in the cannabis space and will be updating the market in due course.

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.