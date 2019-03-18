Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Bonterra Resources Inc

18.03.2019  |  Newsfile
Toronto, March 18, 2019 - Eric Sprott announces that he beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly 5,189,467 common shares (shares) and 3,128,500 share purchase warrants (warrants) of Bonterra Resources Inc., representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because the purchase of shares, as described below, combined with Bonterra Resources' various treasury issuances and corporate actions, has resulted in Mr. Sprott's beneficial holdings of shares to decrease to less than 10% of the outstanding shares.

On March 18, 2019, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Sprott, purchased 1,540,000 shares at a price of $1.95 per share ($3,003,000 total), representing approximately 2.4% of the outstanding shares. Prior to this acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled, directly and indirectly, 3,649,467 shares and 3,128,500 warrants, representing approximately 8.5% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants.

The shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Bonterra Resources is located at 2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val-d'Or, Quebec, J9P 0B9. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Bonterra Resources' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7171.

2176423 Ontario Ltd.
200 Bay Street, Suite 2600
Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.bonterraresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap