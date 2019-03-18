Westhaven Drills 12.66 Metres of 39.31 g/t Gold and 133.11 g/t Silver at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Plan Map of Current Drill Program



SN19-01 Cross Section





Highlights:

SN19-01: (154.34 – 167.00m) 12.66 metres (m) of 39.31 g/t gold (Au) and 133.11 g/t silver (Ag).

(89.00 – 92.00m) 3.00m of 4.65 g/t Au and 10.86 g/t Ag.

(95.20 – 154.34m) 59.14m of 0.43 g/t Au and 2.79 g/t Ag.

(167.00 – 177.00m) 10.00m of 2.26 g/t Au and 15.13 g/t Ag.





The program is ongoing and currently drilling SN19-03, which is a step out ~70m to the northeast of SN18-18, targeting the 2nd vein zone as previously reported.

*Drilling to date is limited so true widths cannot be definitively determined. However, based on the geology of the vein zone with a steep dip to the west, true widths are estimated to be about 80-90% of reported interval lengths. Please see the plan map and cross section below. For a table of assays from SN19-01 please visit: http://westhavenventures.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/details/

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven stated, “SN19-01 contains the highest gram-metres (497.66 g-m) intercept to date on Shovelnose. It was drilled at 50-metre strike spacing between hole SN18-14 (435.36 g-m) and hole SN 18-15 (413.49 g-m). South Zone drilling continues to define the extent and demonstrate the continuity of this gold mineralized vein system. Drill intercepts of this grade and thickness strengthen management's belief that we're dealing with a large, high-grade gold system. The drill program is ongoing and all additional assays will be released regularly as the program progresses."

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, goes on to add, "Hole SN19-01 successfully tested the continuity of higher grade gold mineralization hosted in quartz-adularia veins first drilled last year at Shovelnose in the South Zone. In addition, lower grade gold mineralization has been identified in the hanging wall (0.61 g/t Au and 3.07 g/t Ag over 65.34m) and footwall (2.26 g/t Au and 15.14 g/t Ag over 10.0m) to Zone 1 veining. This broader envelope of gold mineralization is hosted in the silica-pyrite healed rhyolite breccia unit, which pre-dates the quartz-adularia veins, and is now considered a secondary target of interest at Shovelnose."

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75 micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.5g of this pulverized split is digested in aqua regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES (method code ME-MS41L), which reports a 53-element suite of elements. All results greater than 100 ppb gold were reanalyzed by ALS using their Fire Assay with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 micron. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shovelnose Gold Property Overview

There is strong evidence for a significant mineralized vein system within the property where float samples grading up to 119 g/t Au and 273 g/t Ag, veins exposed by trenching grading 66 g/t Au, and wide low-grade alteration zones typical of epithermal gold deposits have been located. Recent drilling intersected 17.77 metres of 24.50 g/t Au, including 6.78 metres of 50.76 g/t Au. For further information on the Shovelnose Gold Property, please visit: http://westhavenventures.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/details/

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Sable Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Sable within 5-kilometre of Westhaven's existing projects will be subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30 day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period for any properties within this 5-kilometre radius.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com.

