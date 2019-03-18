Orosur Mining Inc.  Death of Non-Executive Chairman

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX/AIM: OMI) announces with much regret that its Chairman, John Walmsley, has passed away after an illness. Mr. Walmsley joined the Board of Directors as Chairman in 2013 and has served in that capacity since that time. Mr. Robert Schafer will become Interim Chairman of the Board.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, commented:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of John. His strategic insight, courage, integrity and respect for people were a constant source of value and motivation for our board and our team. John will be sorely missed, and we wish his family our sincere sympathies and condolences."

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

