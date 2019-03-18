Etruscus Appoints Advisory Board Member

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2019 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), a Vancouver-based junior exploration company with a focus on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll project, is pleased to announce the appointment of Murray Jones, MSc., PGeo., to the Advisory Board.

Gordon Lam, President and CEO of Etruscus stated "We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jones to our already strong technical Advisory Board. We look forward to his valuable contributions as we continue to move the development of the Rock & Roll project forward." He added, "Mr. Jones brings over 35 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector and more importantly has intimate knowledge of the Rock & Roll project, having run exploration programs there in the past as project manager."

Mr. Jones has been granted 50,000 stock options as way of compensation, as of March 15, 2019, at a price of $0.28 per Share, for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

Murray Jones – Advisory Board Member

Mr. Jones is an exploration geologist with over 35 years of exploration experience primarily in the Canadian Cordillera and Canadian Shield. He has worked for the last 22 years as a senior project geologist for Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., for numerous exploration and mining company clients and on a wide range of deposit types. Mr. Jones has executed large exploration projects in the Iskut River area, including the Rock & Roll Property. Prior to Equity, he worked for Westmin Resources Limited gaining broad experience in volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in British Columbia and the Yukon. He has also worked for Newmont Mining (Canada) Ltd., Esso Minerals Ltd., and Dupont of Canada Exploration Ltd.

About the Rock & Roll Property

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property situated in northwest British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The property was originally staked in 1988 on behalf of the Prime Resources Group, one of Murray Pezim's companies.

In 1990, exploration (line cutting, geochemical soil sampling, mapping, prospecting, ground geophysical surveys and trenching) led to the discovery of polymetallic, silver-gold-zinc-lead-copper massive sulphide mineralization that became known as the Black Dog Zone. Notably, the surface expression of the Black Dog Zone is readily apparent in the geochemical soil sample and ground geophysical data.

In the period immediately following the discovery of the Black Dog Showing, Prime drilled 94 holes, totalling 11,063.2 metres in length, in the Black Dog and SRV zone area. Subsequently, 20 holes totalling 3,321.6 meters were drilled by several junior companies, mainly to expand the known mineralized zones. No work has been done on the property since it was returned to the vendors in 2012. Rock & Roll was then acquired by Etruscus in early 2018. On August 3, 2018, Etruscus reported a current NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rock & Roll deposit.

About Etruscus

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Gordon Lam"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

