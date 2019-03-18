Leading Edge Materials Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Tuesday, April 16, 2019

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2019 - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Suite 1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V7 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time), for the following purposes:

to receive the President's Report to the Shareholders of the Corporation;



to receive and consider the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended October 31, 2018, together with the report of the auditors thereon;



to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting;



to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;



to appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; and



to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution, ratifying, adopting and re-approving the stock option plan of the Company and authorizing the Company's board of directors to make any amendments thereto that may be required for the purpose of obtaining the approval of applicable securities regulatory authorities or stock exchanges. providing for the required annual approval of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is Friday, March 8, 2019. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://leadingedgematerials.com/.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq First North. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The voting instruction form cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided in the voting instruction form.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's assets and research focus are towards the raw materials for Li-ion batteries (graphite, lithium, cobalt); materials for high thermal efficiency building products (graphite, silica, nepheline); and materials that improve the efficiency of energy generation (dysprosium, neodymium, hafnium). Investments are linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage. Leading Edge Materials currently operate in four divisions, Graphite, Lithium, Rare Earth and Cobalt.

Additional Information

This information is inside information that Leading Edge Materials Corp. (publ). is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 18, 2019 at 1:30PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol " LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.



Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Leading Edge Materials