Alt Resources Ltd: 121 Mining Hong Kong Presentation

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) provides the Company's latest presentation.Alt Resources:- Active Australian gold exploration and development company- Acquired rights to the Bottle Creek Gold Project November 2017- Mine produced 93,000oz Au in 18 months before closing in 1989- Focused on growing Resources and bringing Bottle Creek back into productionRapid Resource Growth:- In eleven months, Alt has grown its Resource base at Mt Ida to 406,000oz Au and 3,780,000oz Ag- Measured and Indicated Resources represent 78% of the total- Resources produced at a discovery cost of $9.80 per ounceLarge and Strategic Landholding:- Bottle Creek, WA - Option to Buy 100%- Mt Ida South & Quinn's, WA - 80 to 100%- Paupong, NSW - 70% with option to buy 100%.- Mt Roberts, WA - 51% with option to buy 80%To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZYOC352C





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





Alt Resources Ltd.





