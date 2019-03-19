Argent Minerals Limited: Drilling Programme Approved - Pine Ridge Gold Mine

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Pine Ridge Gold Mine drilling programme has been approved by the NSW regulator.Highlights:- Final approval received for Pine Ridge Gold Mine drilling programme.- All regulatory approvals and access agreements are now in place.- The maiden drilling programme (800 m diamond programme) at Pine Ridge is the first drilling since 1998, and will test depth and strike extensions of historical high-grade mineralisation.- Historical intersections include 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m including 1 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m (PR010).ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ACCESS AGREEMENTS NOW IN PLACEThe approval of the ESF4 drilling works submission to the NSW Government completes the regulatory approval and access agreement processes required for the Pine Ridge Gold Mine drilling programme.This is a significant milestone for the project that permits the commencement of the first drilling in 20 years at the historic Pine Ridge Gold Mine.ABOUT THE PINE RIDGE GOLD MINE DRILLING PROGRAMMEPotential depth and strike extensionsFour diamond holes are planned (800 metres) to initially evaluate the Pine Ridge gold mine. The purpose of this initial drilling is to test potential depth and strike extensions to the high-grade mineralisation identified by historical drilling (24 October 2016 High Grade Au Identified in Trunkey-Kings Plain Gold Belt).High historical intersection gradesHighlights of historical high-grade gold intersections reported by Argent for the Pine Ridge Gold Mine include:- 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m (PR010)incl. 1.0 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m;- 10 m @ 4.1 g/t Au from 51 m (PR009)incl. 1.0 m @ 20.6 g/t Au from 52 m;- 10 m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 71 m (PR012)incl. 1.0 m @ 11.2 g/t Au from 76 m;- 18 m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 68 m (PR023)incl. 1.0 m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 77 m.





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





David Busch Chief Executive Officer Argent Minerals Ltd. M: +61-415-613-800 E: david.busch@argentminerals.com.au