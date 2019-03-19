AM Resources Announces AGM Date and Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

MONTREAL, March 18, 2019 - AM Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) announces that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 12, 2019. The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 22, 2019.



The Corporation also announces that it has filed amended and restated interim financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis reports for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. The amendments and restatements are to recognize the acquisition of mining rights on the Rio Negro property and to reevaluate the shares issued for the reverse takeover transaction.



ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.



AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its new Colombian venture. The Corporation is also engaged in gold brokerage activities in Colombia through its subsidiary, AM Resources Trading Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Dominic Voyer

President and Chief Executive Officer

1-514-360-0576

1-844-988-2632

www.am-resources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.