Go Cobalt Completes Structural Interpretation

Vancouver, March 19, 2019 - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding a structural interpretation on the 100% owned Copper Cobalt Monster Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada. Go Cobalt reports the following:

Highlights:

Four fault sets have been mapped across the property using new satellite imagery

Northeast and northwest trending fault sets (ENE) help explain the depth of exposure in Wernecke Breccia

An east-northeast set partly controls the iron oxide alteration

The combined fault dataset provides Go Cobalt with a structural model that explains the depth of magnetic anomalies

The new data will help integrate different datasets such as the magnetic inversion and the pending gravity reprocessing

The structural framework gives Go Cobalt a more accurate picture for 3D target definition on the Monster Property



Figure 1. Monster Property with faults that control the depth of exposure (NW and SE) and a fault set (ENE) that partly controls IOCG alteration of the Wernecke Breccia, associated magnetic targets and mineralization shown on a total magnetic intensity map.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/43490_9bb8f30d84ccd87f_001full.jpg

Intersecting fault systems

The new structural framework identified no less than four major fault systems that intersect in several places on the Monster Property. One of the intersections is in the Arena, an area that hosts several surface showings. This area was a major focus of the 2018 field season. The 2018 program yielded samples of up to 3.81% Cu, 2.96% Co, 53.5 g/t Ag, and 0.5 g/t Au from 31 grab samples.

Context:

The Monster Property is a large 62.5 Km2 copper cobalt property in Yukon, Canada. Mineralization on the claim is akin to IOCG deposits like the Olympic Dam project in Australia. The commissioned structural interpretation was based a newly available 2-m resolution DEM and on the magnetic data set acquired during the 2018 exploration program.

The work has been carried out by Rodrigo Diaz, an IOCG specialist based in Chile. He has been involved with the Monster Property since 2018, when he spent several months on a spectral survey and data compilation. His work has previously led to the discovery of several copper showings on the Monster Property.

Because faults provide mineralizing fluids with pathways and mechanical nozzles their identification is crucial for an understanding of the mineral system. The structural framework will allow Go Cobalt to target mineralization with greater certainty.

Ongoing gravity reprocessing

Go Cobalt is reprocessing historical gravity data. Roughly 600 data points are being reprocessed using a new digital elevation model. The data will subsequently be inverted. Combined, gravity and magnetic data are powerful tools for IOCG targeting.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

