Continental Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report

TORONTO, March 19, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 30, 2019 announcing the updated mineral resource estimate for the Buriticá project in Colombia, the Company has filed with Canadian securities regulators an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 entitled "NI 43?101 Buriticá Mineral Resource 2019?01, Antioquia, Colombia" (the "Technical Report"), containing the details of the mineral resource estimate. The Technical Report, with an effective date of January 30, 2019 and dated March 18, 2019, was prepared for the Company by Ivor Jones Pty Ltd. A copy of the Technical Report can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.continentalgold.com.

January 30, 2019 News Release

The effective date of the mineral resource estimate has been updated since the January 30, 2019 news release from January 26, 2019 to January 30, 2019.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production.

Additional details on the Buriticá project and the rest of Continental's suite of gold exploration properties are available at www.continentalgold.com.

SOURCE Continental Gold Inc.