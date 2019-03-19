Essex Minerals Announces the Appointment of Greenway

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2019 - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Essex Minerals") (TSXV:ESX) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed David Greenway as Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member.

Mr. Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies, including involvement in acquisitions, business valuations and investor relations. His key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining, and oil and gas sector. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions, including his role as the chief executive officer of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp., Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp., Moneta Resources Inc. and Sterling Mining Company and his board position in Mountain View Conservation Centre. Mr. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth England, where he studied accounting and finance.

Mr. Greenway replaces Adam Cegielski who resigned as a director shortly before a board meeting called to approve a resolution to remove him as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Greenway commented "I am happy to move this Company forward and lead it out of its stagnant position."

ABOUT ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Essex Minerals Inc. is a Tier 2 mining issuer, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ESX. The Company's main emphasis is its Melba Property located in south-central British Columbia, 25.0 kilometers south of the town of Kamloops. The Melba Property consists of 8 contiguous claims, comprising approximately 3966.0 hectares and is located in the Kamloops Mining Division.

