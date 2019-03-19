Orsu Metals to Issue Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2019 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to certain agreements with its directors and a consulting advisor, the Company will issue 317,529 common shares of the Company to these individuals for fees owed at December 31, 2018, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Fees accrued to December 31, 2018 total $92,083 and will be settled in full by the issue of 317,529 common shares of the Company priced at $0.29, being the closing share price on December 31, 2018.

All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

About Orsu Metals Corporation

Orsu Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The 90% owned Sergeevskoe gold project located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy Region of the Russian Federation is the focus of Orsu's activities. The maiden gold resource is expected to be completed and announced in the first quarter of 2019 to be followed by a preliminary economic assessment.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

