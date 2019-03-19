SouthGobi to announce fourth quarter and full year results of 2018 on March 29, 2019

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2019 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors (the “Board”) will meet on Friday, March 29, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 29, 2019.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.



