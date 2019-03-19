Black Tusk Resources Inc. Begins Data Compilation and Project Planning for the Cluster Project in Quebec

Vancouver, March 19, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has received and assembled a data package and has begun project planning for the Cluster Project located in Quebec (the "Property").

There has been a substantial amount of work conducted within the property and in the immediate region. Much of this work has been documented in company reports as well as within government records, including geological mapping, rock and sediment sampling, ground and airborne geophysics, and drilling. Much of this work was focused upon volcanogenic massive sulphide multi-element potential, and vein gold deposition. The Black Tusk crew is currently compiling these materials and will undergo evaluation of the data to extract information for use in digital software.

In particular, the database indicates that 30 drill holes have been completed within the property boundary from 1968 to 2003. A total of 4,087 metres of drilling had been completed in these holes. This information will be valuable for assessing the project and planning continued exploration. Initial review of historic drilling reveals some of the more significant gold intercepts include (also reported in previous news release dated February 28, 2019):

Drill hole LAB 87-B2 that returned 1.82 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4.5 metres* (m) from 57 to 61.5 metres depth (including 1.4 g/t from 57-58.5m, 2.15 g/t from 58.5-60m, and 1.90 g/t from 60-61.5m (Exploration Trois-Dimensions Inc, 1987 report GM45605)

Drill hole LAB 109-03-01 that returned 1.4 g/t gold over 0.7 m.

Drill hole 34-96-02 that returned 1.55 g/t gold over 1m from 102.3-103.3 m (Freewest Resources Canada Inc, 1996 report GM54344)

Drill hole 34-96-04 that returned 4.10 g/t gold over 0.5 m from 55.4-55.9 m (report GM54344)

*True intercept widths have not been calculated for the results shown above.

The Company has yet to conduct any work on the property and has not been able to directly verify the exploration results as documented in historic reports.

The Cluster Project is located 26 kilometres south of Hecla Mining Corp.'s Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits. The area surrounding the Cluster Project drew attention in the 1980's following the Inco Exploration discovery of gold mineralization at the Golden Pond Project, and the gold-silver-zinc-copper discovery at Estrades by Teck Resources.

"We are extremely excited to have begun data compilation and project planning for the upcoming exploration program on the Cluster Project." said Richard Penn, CEO of the Company.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

