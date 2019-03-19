White Metal to Start Work Program on Little Joanna Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

Thunder Bay, March 19, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for work permits to start its 2019 exploration program on its recently optioned Little Joanna Property (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. Exploration work is to include a detailed soil sampling survey over the main gold showing from which selected grab samples by the vendor assayed up to 734 g/t Au (23 oz/ton Au), and a regional soiling sample program. The soil sampling surveys are designed to test for continuity and additional gold-bearing structures.

The planned regional soil sampling survey will extend up to 7 kilometres away from the main Little Joanna gold showing. In addition, the regional soil sampling will cover an area of historical Noranda Exploration work (1980s) from which Noranda reported up to 44g/t Au in boulder samples and outlined two basil till sample anomalies of 1.15 g/t Au and 5.2 g/t Au. The soil sampling program will commence in the coming weeks, followed by a prospecting program and subsequent trenching of any favourable targets.

The Little Joanna Gold Property is one of several newly optioned properties (see News Release dated October 23, 2018). The Property is located approximately 25 km northeast of the town of Glenwood, is accessible by supply roads that originate from either Glenwood or Birchy Bay, and comprises 280 claim units, covering 7000 hectares It is situated approximately 45 km northeast of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead Gold Project. Sokoman Minerals (previously Sokoman Iron) announced their gold-bearing discovery hole (Sokoman news release dated July 24, 2018), reporting an assay result of 44.96 g/t Au over 11.90 metres (from 109.00 to 120.90 metres).

The Property covers a new high-grade gold discovery in an area with little known exploration. The main Little Joanna gold showing is a 25 to 31 cm wide compact quartz vein within a highly altered, carbonated sedimentary mélange of shale, conglomerate and siltstone. Hand trenching by the vendors exposed the vein for a couple of metres. Fine, visible gold is observed throughout the vein and selected grabs samples by the Vendor assayed up to 734 g/t Au (23 oz/ton Au) and their average sampling of the quartz vein is approximately 189 g/t Au (5.9 oz/t Au.). As much of the Property is covered by overburden, the Company believes that significant potential exists for the discovery of additional gold-bearing quartz veins. Due diligence sampling was completed by the Company in late 2018 (see News Release dated November 2, 2018).

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 35,691,073 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

Michael Stares, Director

