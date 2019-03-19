Japan Gold Expands its Operational Drilling Capabilities in Japan in Preparation for 2019 Programs

Vancouver, March 19, 2019 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a fourth diamond core drill rig is currently being imported into Japan and approvals have been received for an additional six experienced expatriate drilling personnel to support Kyushu drilling operations.

The additional drill rig and drill support personnel enhances Japan Gold's capabilities for its drilling programs due to begin in May on Hokkaido and in June on Kyushu. The Company's drilling operations are being managed by Welltech LLC supported by Japan Gold's drilling team. Welltech LLC is a long established Japanese drilling service company having a proven track record in geothermal, geotechnical and core drilling. Japan Gold has now received permits for 18 drilling personnel with experience in drilling epithermal vein-type mineralisation to support Welltech in running the Company's four drill rigs at full operational capacity.

The Company's three drill rigs already in Japan will be focused on the Ikutahara Project where an initial 3,000 m drilling program is scheduled to start at the Kitano-o Prospect in May. The fourth drill rig will be assigned to the Company's Kyushu projects. The first Kyushu drilling, 2,100 m, will start at the Ohra-Takamine Project in June.

John Proust commented, "This fourth drill rig and the additional experienced drilling personnel are significant steps towards accelerating the Company's projects in Kyushu and Hokkaido. Japan Gold is now well set up to execute its 2019 and future drilling programs and continue building shareholder value."

Hokkaido Q2 2019 Drilling Program

Ikutahara Project: The initial 3,000 m drill program at the Kitano-o Prospect will target veins within the central and western portions of the 3 km long east-west trending Kitano-o Mine workings. A series of drill holes will test across the vein corridor, where numerous gold-bearing quartz veins are recorded immediately below surface-workings and the extensively developed paleo-sinter horizon. Drilling will target broader vein structures and boiling zones which conventionally develop at depths greater than 100 m below sinters in epithermal systems where potentially high-grade gold-silver mineralisation can be deposited.

Permitting for the Kitano-o drill program is well advanced for drilling to start in May. Permitting for drilling at the Ryuo Prospect will also be progressed in the first half of 2019, and other prospects throughout the year.

Kyushu Q2 2019 Drilling Program

Ohra-Takamine Project: a 2,100 m Phase 1 drilling program is planned to test the 3.5 km of strike which hosts the historic Ohra, Takamine and Urushi Gold Mines. These drill holes will test for extensions and vein shoots adjacent to and along strike of the shallowly developed mine workings. The permitting process is advancing rapidly and the Company plans to have a drill rig operating at Ohra-Takamine in June.

Drill Rigs and Support Teams

Drilling equipment and personnel with relevant experience in drilling epithermal vein targets are in short supply in Japan because of the lack of exploration in recent years and the focus of the Japanese drilling industry on geothermal drilling. Japan Gold's assessment of this situation has led to the Company's acquisition of its own drill rigs and experienced supporting personnel to satisfy its requirements for independence and flexibility for its drilling needs. Japan Gold's drill rigs can core-drill to depths of up to 700 m in NQ core size.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's President & Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Mike Andrews, PhD, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company holds 17 Projects, for a combined area of 71,529 hectares (715.29 square kilometres), across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Projects cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining, and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

