Almaden Releases 2019 Report on Corporate Social Responsibility; Updates Permitting Process at Ixtaca

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2019 - Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that it has issued its 2019 Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) describing the community-related activities in which the Company has been engaged for well over fifteen years at the Ixtaca precious metals project in Puebla State, Mexico.



Since first arriving at Ixtaca in 2001, Almaden, through a Mexican subsidiary, has worked diligently and transparently to interact in a culturally and socially appropriate manner with all people in the local area, regardless of their gender, cultural heritage, beliefs, sexual orientation, or level of education. Our outreach and communications have been open to all and conducted in a manner respectful of all people, and witnessed and confirmed by numerous legitimate external governmental and non-governmental organizations, entities, investors, and individuals during site visits.

Almaden has pursued the highest standards of social engagement in the area, conducting its work in adherence with international frameworks such as the Equator Principles, the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and the Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability, among others. Importantly, Almaden has also voluntarily pursued the high Mexican standard of social engagement, known as an “Evaluación de Impacto Social”, or “EVIS”, and as such is at the leading edge of social engagement in Mexico.

Over the past several years, Almaden has interacted with over 20,000 people from over 53 communities and 8 different states. Highlights of the 2019 CSR report indicate that Almaden has accomplished the following to date:

Coordinated nine large community meetings, with total attendance at these meetings of over 4,100 people. The last meeting in December, 2018 was attended by over 800 people, including representatives of Mexico’s new government;

Taken approximately 500 people, drawn from local communities, to visit 25 mines;

Arranged 46 sessions of “Diálogos Transversales”, wherein community members are invited to attend discussions with experts on a diverse range of issues relating to the mining industry such as an overview of Mexican Mining Law, Human Rights and Mining, mineral processing, explosives, water in mining, risk management, and mine infrastructure amongst other things;

Opened a central community office in the town of Santa Maria Zotoltepec, which is continually open to community members and includes an anonymous suggestion box as part of a grievance mechanism that complies with international standards;

Invested in a “mobile information module” which allows company representatives to establish a temporary presence in communities more distant from the project, and allows for those interested to learn more about the project without having to travel to the project area;

Employed as many local people as possible, reaching over 70 people drawn from 5 local communities. Almaden operates the drills used at the project, and hence can draw and train a local workforce as opposed to bringing in external contractors;

Initiated a program of scholarships for top performing local students, with 130 scholarships granted to date to individuals from 31 different communities (79 women and 51 men);

Established several clubs, including English, reading, dancing, football, music, and theatre clubs, to contribute to the vitality of local communities;

Focused on education, enabling over 4,300 people to be positively impacted by our investments, such as rehabilitation of school-related infrastructure, donation of electronic equipment, and scholarships for top-performing students;

Finally, the initiation of an EVIS, which was guided by a third-party expert and involved the participation of an interdisciplinary group of nine anthropologists, ethnologists and sociologists graduated from various universities, who lived in community homes within the project area during the study to allow for ethnographic immersion and an appreciation for the ethnic and cultural identity of inhabitants in the area of the project. This work has determined that there are no indigenous communities in the project area, which in turn has been confirmed by public records in this regard, as different authorities have acknowledged. The EVIS has informed mine design and will continue to guide ongoing community interaction throughout the life of the Ixtaca project.

Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almaden, stated, “We have been exploring for mineral deposits in Mexico since 1992. Every time we arrive at a new prospect, we do nothing until we have received permission from local people to enter upon their land. This process of seeking permission is the first seed planted in community consultations.”

Regarding social engagement, Mr. Poliquin said that, “In the case of Ixtaca, consultation began in 2001 when we first arrived in the area, intensified in 2010 when we drilled the discovery hole, and has led us to the EVIS which represents a process of broad and deep consultation conducted to the highest international standards.”

“During this eighteen year process we have had the opportunity to listen to a broad range of local people, as outlined above. We have learned that many share our vision of the potential for Ixtaca to improve the quality of life in local areas, while others have legitimate concerns which we are working to mitigate. We have also learned that some people located far from the project are simply opposed to mining, or opposed to the legal basis upon which mining occurs. These people can be sophisticated in terms of their international funding sources and media strategies, and in the past have published inaccurate and misleading reports on the Ixtaca project. While we respect such peoples’ right to oppose mining projects and believe they should have a voice, we also recognize that they represent only one perspective in this process. Our aim is to ensure that we have established a consultation process which allows us to understand the perspectives of all local people and facilitates the exchange of views throughout the life of the Ixtaca project.”

Permitting Process

Almaden is pleased to report that it has submitted its environmental permit, or Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental (“MIA”), to Mexican authorities. Key characteristics of the MIA include the following:

The mine plan avoids existing local domestic water sources;

Mine processing plant water needs are met by collecting and storing runoff water;

Local water resources are currently underutilized. Rainfall in the Ixtaca project vicinity falls primarily during a relatively short rainy season, and with no local water storage facilities in the project area the flash flows of water are lost to communities;

The Ixtaca project development plan includes a new water storage reservoir that, based on current water balance planning, could enhance community water by adding more than 2,000 m 3 per day of water supply for community use;

per day of water supply for community use; The water storage reservoir is being engineered as a permanent structure to serve the local area after mine closure;

The use of a dry-stack tailings facility which would include co-disposal of waste with filtered tailings, use much less water than traditional slurry facilities, reduce the mine footprint, allow for better dust control, and enable earlier rehabilitation of the tailings and waste rock disposal areas;

Extensive geochemical studies have evaluated the potential for acid rock drainage and metal leaching from the waste rock and tailings, and these studies have consistently shown that there is more than enough neutralising potential present in the waste rock to neutralise any acid generated;

Ixtaca ore is very well suited to x-ray ore-sorting which will reduce process tailings, process water usage, process energy requirements, and CO 2 emissions;

emissions; Ixtaca is not located within any protected areas and has received archeological clearances from the Mexican government.

Morgan Poliquin, President and CEO of Almaden, stated, “Our aim at Ixtaca is to build a mine which reflects the best available technology and best applicable practice both socially and technically. We believe that this project has the potential to be a showcase for modern mining, and look forward to working with stakeholders to advance the project through the permitting and project financing necessary to commence construction.”

The 2019 CSR report and additional information and videos regarding Almaden’s community engagement programs is available on Almaden’s website at http://www.almadenminerals.com/index.html.

Tracey Meintjes, P.Eng., a qualified person (“QP”) under the meaning of NI 43-101, and Principal of Moose Mountain Technical Services, reviewed the technical information in this news release.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

