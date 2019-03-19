Beauce Gold Fields Using New Geophysics Technology to Survey Along the St-Gustave Road over the Old Placer Gold Mine

Montreal, March 19, 2019 - Beauce Gold Fields (TSX: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce) (BGF) (Bourse de croissance) is pleased to announce that it is presently conducting a high resolution mobile electromagnetic (TDEM) survey using a new Russian technology. This survey is being done on Rang St-Gustave Road in St-Simon-les-Mines, which is located in the Beauce region of southern Quebec.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, said, "Using this new state-of-the-art exploration technology will add to our understanding of the geology and help us reach our goal of finding a hard rock source of the famous Beauce's placer gold deposits."

This technology measures electrical chargeability (induced polarization) and electrical conductivity at a horizontal resolution of 15cm. In addition, it allows a vertical penetration at depth to the order of 200m. The method is optimal for detecting narrow ore bodies (auriferous zones) and for prospecting within conductive geological stratums that are particularly frequent in the Beauceville Formation and throughout the Bellechasse gold belt.

The geophysical team currently consists of a team from the INRS (Institute National de la Recherche et des Sciences), led by Professor Marc Richer-LaFlèche, and two geophysicists from Aerogeophysica Surveys (Russia). The work is a continuation of the geophysics that has been carried out by HPQ Silicon in the sector since 2017. The primary objective of the geophysical survey is to identify potentially mineralized zones that could possibly be the hard rock source of the gold contained in the placers of St-Simon-les-Mines.

Geophysical survey along Rang St-Gustave Road

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6198/43511_a9911ab7e4ed6b4c_002full.jpg

A geophysical survey along Rang St-Gustave Road (HPQ May 11, 2017 release,) had already identified a major fault under the former Beauce Placer Company placer gold mine of the 1960s and under the former Champs D'Or Rigaud Vaudreuil, St-Gustave mine of 1910.

Robert Gagnon, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

Mobile high resolution TDEM system deployed on Rang St-Gustave

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6198/43511_a9911ab7e4ed6b4c_003full.jpg

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, a unique, historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Comprising of a block of 152 claims as well as 7 real estate lots, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). Textural observations (angularity) of gold nuggets suggest a relatively proximal source and therefore a short transport distance. The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was host to Canada's first gold rush before the 1890s Klondike gold rush. It hosts numerous historical gold mines that were active from 1860s to the 1960s (see HPQ SEDAR-filed July 4 2018 43-101 report).

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and COO Tel (514) 907-1011

www.beaucegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43511