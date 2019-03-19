Copper One Announces Change of Business to an Investment Company and Board Appointment

TORONTO, March 19, 2019 - Copper One Inc. (TSXV: CUO) (“Copper One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be pursuing a change of business to an investment company (the “Proposed COB”) under the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).



Proposed COB

After a thorough evaluation of the Company’s existing resources and a review of strategic options for the Company generally, the Company determined to refocus its business operations from a "resource issuer" to an "investment issuer". The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) believes that its network of business contacts, the depth of experience of its management team and its overall entrepreneurial approach will enable it to identify and capitalize upon investment opportunities as an "investment issuer".

In connection with the Proposed COB, the Company intends to adopt an investment policy (the “Investment Policy”) to govern its investment activities and investment strategy. A summary of the material terms of the Investment Policy will be disclosed in due course and a copy of the Investment Policy will be posted on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The completion of the Proposed COB is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation shareholder approval of the Proposed COB, regulatory approval for the listing of the common shares of the Company on the CSE and the concurrent delisting of the common shares of Copper One from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Board Appointment

The Company also announces the appointment of Fred Leigh to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Leigh has been involved in the investment industry for more than 35 years and has had a significant role as founder, director and/or investor in many public companies. Mr. Leigh is also the founder and President of Siwash Holdings Ltd., a privately held company which, for over 18 years, has invested in early stage opportunities in the resource sector.

The appointment of Mr. Leigh to the Company’s board of directors follows the resignation of Thomas Olesinski from the board. The board and management of Copper One thank Mr. Olesinski for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Forward-looking information

