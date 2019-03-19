RedZone Resources Ltd. Announces Name Change to Global Battery Metals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2019 - Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: REZ, Frankfurt: REZ, OTC: REZZF) (“the Company” or “RedZone”) is pleased to announce that pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 26, 2019, the Company has changed its name to Global Battery Metals Ltd. The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the opening Wednesday March 20, 2019 and will trade under the new trading symbol of GBMLRedZone Resources is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. RedZone’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (REZ), on the Frankfurt Exchange (REZ), and on the OTC (REZZF). RedZone currently has three projects: 1) Fortner-Boyd Lithium project in Arizona, 2) North-West Leinster Lithium property in Ireland, and 3) a 55% stake in the Peru based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 meters of drilling. More information about the Company is available on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.RedZoneResources.ca.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this releaseMichael Murphy, President and Chief Executive OfficerE: michael.murphy@redzoneresources.ca