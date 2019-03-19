Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Joint Company Secretary Appointment

22:56 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) ("Hastings" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hidio Jackson as Joint Company Secretary.

Mr Jackson has over 20 years' experience in the accounting profession, including as financial controller and company secretary for ASX-listed companies, and is currently the Financial Controller at Hastings. Mr Jackson started his professional career in public practice (Ernst & Young) and has been involved in a diverse range of industries, including over 7 years in mining, most recently at Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd.

Mr Jackson holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance, a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Information Systems, and is a Chartered Accountant.



About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.

- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.

- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.

- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.

- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.



Source:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.



Contact:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. E: info@hastingstechmetals.com WWW: www.hastingstechmetals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.hastingstechmetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap