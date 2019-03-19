Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Joint Company Secretary Appointment
Mr Jackson has over 20 years' experience in the accounting profession, including as financial controller and company secretary for ASX-listed companies, and is currently the Financial Controller at Hastings. Mr Jackson started his professional career in public practice (Ernst & Young) and has been involved in a diverse range of industries, including over 7 years in mining, most recently at Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd.
Mr Jackson holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance, a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Information Systems, and is a Chartered Accountant.
About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.
- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.
- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.
- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.
- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.
