Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Joint Company Secretary Appointment

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) ("Hastings" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hidio Jackson as Joint Company Secretary.Mr Jackson has over 20 years' experience in the accounting profession, including as financial controller and company secretary for ASX-listed companies, and is currently the Financial Controller at Hastings. Mr Jackson started his professional career in public practice (Ernst & Young) and has been involved in a diverse range of industries, including over 7 years in mining, most recently at Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd.Mr Jackson holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance, a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Information Systems, and is a Chartered Accountant.





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





