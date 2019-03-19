Rumble Resources Ltd: Company Presentation - 121 Conference

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's latest presentation at 121 Mining Investment Conference.Why Invest in Rumble?Clear Strategy- Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of development- Critically reviewing against stringent criteria- Negotiate low cost upfront optionality- Systematically explore multiple projects to drill test for high grade world class discoveriesDiscovery HistoryTechnical director Brett Keillor- Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mines- Twice AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoveries- Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGO- First 2 drill programs with Rumble identified base metal & copper-gold discoveriesFully FundedThe company is in a strong cash position- Fully funded with $2.2mil in bank to fast track exploration- All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discovery- Funded for potential new project acquisitionsNear Term CatalystsHighly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating in first 6 months of 2019- 4 Projects to be drill tested- 4 projects drill targeting to be fast tracked to drill testingTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5VJ1796M





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director E: s.sikora@rumbleresources.com.au Brett Keillor Technical Director E: b.keillor@rumbleresources.com.au Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au