Alt Resources Ltd: Retraction of Production Targets and Forecast Financial Information

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) refers to its presentation titled "121 Mining Hong Kong Presentation" that was released to the market on 19 March 2019.Alt Resources wishes to retract the presentation as it includes statements considered to represent production targets and preliminary economic evaluations that are not disclosed in accordance with ASX Listing rules 5.16 and 5.17.Accordingly, the Company retracts the presentation and warns investors not to rely on the information contained in the presentation for their investment decision.Alt Resources provides an accompanying replacement presentation that reflects the retractions noted in this release.To view the replacement presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MYU1FDRG





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





