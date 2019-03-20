Champion Iron Reports Exploration Results at Powderhorn Project, Newfoundland

Confirmed Continuity of High-Grade Zinc Zone and Addition of Gold to the Expanded Copper Zone

MONTREAL, March 20, 2019 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (the "Company" or "Champion") discloses strong results from its 9,350-m drilling campaign completed in the fall of 2018 at its wholly-owned Powderhorn property, located in North Central Newfoundland, 40 km southwest of the town of Springdale. The drill program was designed to test the lateral continuity of the zinc-rich intervals intersected by Champion in the spring of 2018. Several drill holes yielded significant zinc values, including one interval in PH18-34 which returned 23.6% zinc ("Zn") and 163 g/t silver ("Ag") over 0.88 m. This high-grade sample is part of a mineralized layer that locally reaches 4.5 m in thickness (see Champion's August 15, 2018 press release). The copper zone interpreted from previous work was also intersected and carries gold grades above 1 g/t. Powderhorn, originally considered a zinc project, can now be viewed as polymetallic.

David Cataford, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "The fall 2018 drilling results at Powderhorn are very encouraging, with the occurrence of a copper-gold zone close to surface and the continuity of high-grade zinc at depth. Champion is optimistic about this project, as these findings reflect the potential of an under-explored area located on prospective land held by the company."

The Powderhorn project targets the same volcanic units that host the Buchans Mine, located 60 km away, one of the richest volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits ever discovered. Drilling in the fall of 2018 was done along a 100-meter-spaced grid in the shallower part of the Powderhorn deposit (southeast) while testing the possible connexion between the near surface zones with the deep intersect to the northeast.

Champion Iron's board of directors approved an additional 4,000-meter drilling program targeting the area between the shallow SE area the deeper NW zone. The ongoing program has been scheduled during the ice freeze-up in the winter months to minimize and prevent any damage to the wetland environment.

The most significant intervals from the 9,350 meters of drilling are listed in tables 1 (copper zone) and 2 (zinc zone).



Table 1: Significant intervals in the copper zone drilled during fall 2018 at Powderhorn

Hole ID Down hole (m) Length (m) Copper

(Cu %) Gold

Au (g/t) Silver

(Ag g/t) Zinc

(Zn %) From To PH18-16 52.04 55.96 3.92 0.89 1.1 13.9 0.09 Incl. 52.04 53.04 1.00 0.94 1.8 14.0 0.04 Incl. 54.15 54.78 0.63 1.16 0.7 15.0 0.12 Incl. 54.78 55.28 0.50 2.31 1.8 28.6 0.33 Incl. 55.28 55.96 0.68 0.98 1.4 24.6 0.08

PH18-17 14.00 17.00 3.00 1.11 1.0 7.7 0.08 Incl. 14.00 15.29 1.29 1.47 1.1 11.3 0.04 Incl. 15.29 16.32 1.03 0.51 1.0 3.7 0.03 Incl. 16.32 17.00 0.68 1.33 0.6 7.0 0.22

PH18-42 73.62 75.62 2.00 1.16 0.3 8.3 0.29 Incl. 73.62 74.62 1.00 1.13 0.3 8.6 0.11 Incl. 74.62 75.62 1.00 1.19 0.3 7.9 0.48



Reported widths are core length with an approximate 60-degree angle; hence estimated true widths are approximately 87% of the reported widths. All listed holes were completed using vertical drilling and thus from and to can be used as real depth. Assaying was done at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL.

Table 2: Significant intervals in the zinc zone drilled during fall 2018 at Powderhorn

Hole ID Down hole (m) Length (m) Zinc

(Zn %) Copper

(Cu %) Silver

(Ag g/t) Gold

Au (g/t) From To PH18-12 207.31 210.53 3.22 6.90 0.14 7.7 n/a Incl. 207.31 207.50 0.19 10.50 0.48 22.8 n/a Incl. 207.85 208.31 0.46 1.51 0.06 3.7 n/a Incl. 208.31 208.65 0.34 8.20 0.12 7.4 n/a Incl. 208.65 209.53 0.90 0.73 0.13 5.9 n/a Incl. 209.53 210.53 1.00 16.10 0.16 1.2 n/a

PH18-34 323.24 324.92 1.68 14.54 0.40 105.9 <0.1 Incl. 323.24 324.04 0.80 4.58 0.44 43.1 <0.1 Incl. 324.04 324.92 0.88 23.60 0.36 162.9 <0.1

PH18-38 710.22 712.98 2.76 10.21 0.42 10.7 <0.1 Incl. 710.22 710.93 0.71 6.26 0.43 8.0 <0.1 Incl. 710.93 711.98 1.05 10.70 0.35 9.3 <0.1 Incl. 711.98 712.98 1.00 12.50 0.50 14.1 <0.1

PH18-40 123.08 125.65 2.57 8.34 0.72 21.6 <0.1 Incl. 123.08 124.08 1.00 11.10 0.64 15.8 <0.1 Incl. 124.08 124.69 0.61 13.90 0.74 17.5 <0.1 Incl. 124.69 125.65 0.94 1.92 0.79 30.2 <0.1



Reported widths are core length with an approximate 70-degree angle; hence true widths are approximately 94% of the reported widths. Holes PH18-12 and PH18-40 are vertical which means that from and to can be used as real depth. PH18-34 and PH18-38 are at -65 degrees which means PH18-38 intersect is at approximately 630m deep. Assaying was done at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL.

The geological data acquired by Champion in 2017 and 2018 demonstrates the existence of a 50-meter-thick zinc-bearing unit with an average background value of 0.22% Zn in which several high-grade lenses are found. While high copper grade and gold are located in a lens located in the up-dip (SE) direction, hole PH18-38 suggests that the zinc zones extend from near surface down to 630 meters. The target area remains open in all directions as only the northeast holes have been systematically barren.

Table 3: Hole location (UTM NAD83 Zone 21)

Hole ID X (UTM) Y (UTM) Z (UTM) Length (m) Collar dip (°) Collar az (°) PH18-10 564798 5440644 172 294.7 -90 0 PH18-11 565157 5440695 165 209.0 -90 0 PH18-12 564939 5440637 171 377.0 -90 0 PH18-13 565082 5440628 168 382.0 -90 0 PH18-14 564865 5440569 170 269.0 -90 0 PH18-15 565008 5440562 169 281.0 -90 0 PH18-16 564791 5440502 170 224.0 -90 0 PH18-17 564933 5440495 170 230.7 -90 0 PH18-18 564858 5440427 170 269.0 -90 0 PH18-19 564955 5440918 173 397.0 -80 135 PH18-20 564925 5440352 170 204.9 -90 0 PH18-21 565000 5440420 167 144.6 -90 0 PH18-22 565075 5440488 165 152.0 -90 0 PH18-23 564880 5440851 173 314.0 -80 135 PH18-24 565149 5440554 173 152.0 -90 0 PH18-25 565225 5440622 161 161.0 -90 0 PH18-26 565306 5440831 164 203.0 -90 0 PH18-27 565164 5440838 168 419.0 -90 0 PH18-28 565231 5440764 164 239.0 -90 0 PH18-29 565143 5440413 160 172.0 0 0 PH18-30 564327 5441165 187 704.0 -65 135 PH18-31 565068 5440347 163 214.0 -90 0 PH18-32 564993 5440278 164 166.0 -90 0 PH18-33 564917 5440211 166 166.0 -90 0 PH18-34 564319 5441023 180 671.0 -65 135 PH18-35 564850 5440284 170 140.7 -90 0 PH18-36 564783 5440360 170 139.0 -90 0 PH18-37 564648 5440509 170 205.0 -90 0 PH18-38 564177 5441035 188 758.5 -65 135 PH18-40 564575 5440438 170 326.5 -90 0 PH18-41 564499 5440375 170 333.7 -90 0 PH18-42 564776 5440218 170 242.0 -90 0 PH18-43 565299 5440690 161 149.0 -90 0 PH18-44 564641 5440368 170 244.4 -90 0



Holes listed in tables 1 and 2 are highlighted in table 3.

Table 4: Assays or composites above 2% Zn or 0.7% Cu cut-off

Hole ID Down hole (m) Length (m) Copper

(Cu %) Zinc

(Zn %) Silver

(Ag g/t) Gold

Au (g/t) From To PH18-10 Best assay at 1.03% Zn / 0.80 m at 226.2m PH18-11 Best assay at 1.74% Zn / 1.25 m at 8.44m PH18-12 86.70 87.68 0.98 0.81 0.42 10.5 n/a PH18-12 207.31 210.53 3.22 0.14 6.90 7.7 n/a PH18-13 Best composite 1.29% Zn / 2.52m at 332.55m PH18-14 44.13 45.49 1.36 0.74 0.11 9.7 n/a PH18-14 59.64 60.53 0.89 0.25 3.26 3.8 n/a PH18-16 52.04 55.96 3.95 0.89 0.09 13.9 1.1 PH18-16 97.71 98.71 1.00 0.82 0.72 8.9 1.0 PH18-17 13.00 17.00 4.00 0.93 1.23 8.3 0.7 PH18-18 23.00 23.65 0.65 0.10 2.40 1.8 0.1 PH18-18 223.43 223.84 0.41 0.85 0.03 3.8 0.0 PH18-20 Best composite 0.63% Cu / 3 m at 10.52m PH18-21 Best composite 0.42% Cu / 5.59 m at 6.55m PH18-24 Best assay at 0.65% Cu / 1.0 m at 58.38m PH18-25 Best composite 1.16% Zn / 2.12 m at 122.66m PH18-29 Best assay at 1.03% Zn / 0.80 m at 226.2m PH18-30 Best composite 1.13% Zn / 3.03 m at 649m PH18-31 Best assay at 1.51% Zn / 0.86 m at 150.64m PH18-32 4.54 7.59 3.05 0.85 0.17 7.4 0.8 PH18-34 323.24 324.92 1.68 0.40 14.54 105.9 <0.1 PH18-34 562.68 564.68 2.00 0.84 0.17 14.6 0.1 PH18-35 66.30 67.30 1.00 0.92 0.49 10.0 0.2 PH18-37 100.52 101.98 1.46 0.17 2.37 3.8 n/a PH18-37 121.35 122.23 0.88 0.12 2.13 9.1 n/a PH18-38 710.22 712.98 2.76 0.42 10.20 10.7 <0.1 PH18-40 123.08 125.65 2.57 0.72 8.34 21.6 <0.1 PH18-41 156.46 156.75 0.29 0.30 2.85 12.8 0.2 PH18-41 168.25 169.25 1.00 0.09 6.01 36.8 0.1 PH18-42 73.62 75.62 2.00 1.16 0.30 8.3 0.3 PH18-44 102.13 103.42 1.29 0.73 4.98 19.2 n/a PH18-44 119.55 120.64 1.09 0.08 2.89 3.3 n/a



Where there are no assays or composites above these cut-offs, best sample or composite is stated. Barren holes are not listed.

About Powderhorn

The Powderhorn project is located in North Central Newfoundland, 40 km southwest of the town of Springdale, 15 km north of the community of Badger and 3 km away from the Trans-Canada Highway. The property is comprised of 7 exploration licences covering 63 km2 (figure 3).

Discovery of sulphides in the area date back to 1940 but it appears that those were related to sediment-hosted pyrite and pyrrhotite. Zinc mineralization was found later along the shore of Powderhorn Lake and in a boulder located along a logging road. Although the property has been owned by several companies, exploration to date has resulted in limited drilling (less than 12,000 meters). Champion's exploration strategy at Powderhorn has been to identify geophysical anomalies underneath the sedimentary rocks that overlie the mineralization-bearing felsic volcanic rocks. Drilling these anomalies was completed in 2017.

The geology at Powderhorn is similar to the one at Buchans, which produced more than 16 Mt of zinc grading 14.5% (Kirkham, 1987. Geological Survey of Canada Paper 86-24), and also to several deposits of the Bathurst Mining Camp. Geological and electromagnetic data suggest that mineralized layers at Powderhorn are undulating with an overall dip toward the northwest.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Dr. Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this press release. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Québec and in Newfoundland and Labrador. He is the Geology Manager at Champion Iron Mines Limited and has visited the field and core logging facilities on several occasions and validated the data (QA/QC).

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

A different version of the current report was submitted to the ASX and formatted according to the JORC requirements. The technical data presented in both reports are identical and only the format and legal statements may differ.

