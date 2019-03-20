ROUYN-NORANDA, March 20, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF, FRANKFURT: 2RX) (“Radisson” or the “Company") today announced significant high-grade Gold intercepts in the F zone, located west of the current resource area at the O’Brien gold project along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. (See figure 1)



F Zone area

The F Zone is contiguous and to the West of 36E area of the O’Brien gold project. Results obtained from the 2016-2017 drilling programs allowed to define the vertical and lateral extension of historical mined stopes on the F Zone (See 20.2 g/t Au over 2.5 m and 11.9 g/t Au over 3 m). Following 3D modelling of former mining infrastructures on the F Zone and 5,408 metres of drilling, this area will be integrated in a future resource estimate update for the O’Brien gold project.

Press release highlights:

Drill hole OB-18-86W1 intersected 6.13 g/t gold (“Au”) over 4.70 metres (“m”) at 420 m vertical depth. (See figure 2 and 3)



Drill hole OB-18-87W1 intersected 8.83 g/t Au over 1.50 m at 220 m vertical depth.

(See figure 4 and 5)



Contiguous and west of the current resource area at the O’Brien project



In close proximity to high-grade gold intercepts obtained between 2016 and 2018



Current campaign was completed with the main objectives of reducing drill spacing and defining western extension of the F Zone.

“We’re excited by these high-grade gold intercepts obtained west of the current resource area. Results from these drill holes completed prior to the structural reinterpretation continue to demonstrate the exploration potential of the O’Brien gold project. Considering the high-grade gold results obtained on the F Zone since 2016, this area represents an excellent growth opportunity in a future resource estimate update at O’Brien”, commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.



Table 1 Drilling results at the O’Brien gold project

Drill hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au (g/t) OB-18-86 430.00 431.00 1.00 8.52 Basalt OB-18-86W1 315.10 315.60 0.50 7.73 Basalt *VG OB-18-86W1 473.50 478.20 4.70 6.13 Basalt Including 475.30 476.80 1.50 9.87 Basalt and 476.80 478.20 1.40 5.25 Basalt OB-18-87 468.50 469.30 0.80 10.05 Basalt OB-18-87W1 237.90 239.40 1.50 8.83 Wacke *VG Including 237.90 238.40 0.50 23.60 Wacke *VG OB-18-87W1 523.70 528.90 5.20 3.50 Gabbro/Basalt Including 523.70 525.50 1.80 5.11 Gabbro and 527.50 528.90 1.40 4.55 Basalt OB-18-88 372.00 374.80 2.80 2.84 Wacke-Argillite OB-18-89 261.00 263.00 2.00 1.53 Wacke OB-18-90 537.80 538.80 1.00 4.41 Porphyry OB-19-91 144.00 144.80 0.80 10.90 Wacke *VG

*VG; Denotes presence of visible gold

Results are presented as down hole width; true widths are estimated between 55 to 70% of down-hole thickness.

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com

